Mahama promises to involve traditional leaders in mining license process to combat galamsey

General News of Thursday, 16 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a bid to address the persistent issue of illegal mining, or "galamsey," in Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, the 2024 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has put forward a comprehensive plan that involves the active participation of traditional leaders in the process of granting mining licenses.



Speaking at the 3rd Annual Transformational Dialogue on Small-scale Mining held at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) in Sunyani, Mahama underscored the vital role that traditional leaders play in their communities and emphasized the need to integrate their insights into decision-making regarding mining activities.



Highlighting the devastating impact of illegal mining on various sectors of the Ghanaian economy, Mahama expressed deep concern about the destruction of forests, cocoa farms, and water bodies caused by galamsey operations.



He pledged to take decisive actions to curb these adverse effects, including imposing restrictions on permit issuance for activities within forested areas and outrightly prohibiting mining in water bodies.



Moreover, Mahama emphasized his commitment to protecting cocoa farms from mining encroachment and vowed to ban the issuance of entry permits into forests to preserve Ghana's natural resources.



He stressed the importance of sustainable mining practices that prioritize environmental conservation and community welfare.



Central to Mahama's strategy is the involvement of traditional leaders in the process of granting mining licenses within their communities.



Recognizing the invaluable knowledge and authority that traditional leaders possess, Mahama believes that their inclusion in decision-making processes is essential for ensuring responsible and sustainable mining practices.



By engaging traditional leaders in the licensing process, Mahama aims to leverage their understanding of local issues and their influence within communities to curb the proliferation of illegal mining activities.



He sees this as a crucial step towards addressing the galamsey menace effectively and fostering sustainable development in Ghana's mining sector.



Mahama's proposal reflects his broader vision for inclusive governance and sustainable development, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between government institutions, local communities, and traditional authorities.



As Ghana prepares for the upcoming December elections, Mahama's commitment to tackling illegal mining and promoting responsible resource management resonates with many voters who are concerned about environmental degradation and community welfare.