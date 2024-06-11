Mahama proposes 24-hour economy to tackle unemployment and boost production

Politics of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, criticized Ghana's current eight-hour work system, deeming it inadequate for economic revival.



Addressing an online event, Mahama emphasized the need for a 24-hour economy to stimulate production, productivity, and job creation, essential for Ghana's economic recovery.



His proposal entails transitioning to a continuous economic model, enabling businesses and



government institutions to operate around the clock in shifts. Mahama outlined the plan's benefits, including expanded job opportunities and enhanced service delivery across various sectors like ports, healthcare, and manufacturing.



Mahama lamented the government's abandonment of the 40-year National Development Plan, which included his 24-hour economy initiative. He asserted that its implementation could have mitigated the current unemployment crisis, emphasizing the consequences of electoral choices.