You are here: HomeNews2024 06 11Article 1949441
news

Politics of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Mahama proposes 24-hour economy to tackle unemployment and boost production

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

John Dramani Mahama John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, criticized Ghana's current eight-hour work system, deeming it inadequate for economic revival.

Addressing an online event, Mahama emphasized the need for a 24-hour economy to stimulate production, productivity, and job creation, essential for Ghana's economic recovery.

His proposal entails transitioning to a continuous economic model, enabling businesses and

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment