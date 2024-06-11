Mahama seeking power to go on a honeymoon – Bawumia

Politics of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has pledged to be an accountable President, highlighting his commitment to earn a second term by delivering results.



Speaking during his campaign tour in Kumasi, Bawumia contrasted himself with former President John Mahama, claiming Mahama seeks power only for a "honeymoon" period with no accountability.



Bawumia emphasized that his aim for an eight-year term means he must prove his effectiveness in the first four years to gain the people's trust for a second term, ensuring he remains accountable throughout his presidency.