Mahama thanks South Korea for forgiving Ghana’s debt

Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed gratitude to South Korea for forgiving Ghana’s debt, a move he said will aid Ghana’s debt restructuring efforts amidst economic challenges.

In a meeting with Ambassador Park Kyongsig, Mahama discussed South Korea’s $2 billion investment framework, targeting healthcare, education, environment, and agriculture.

He highlighted the potential of new rice varieties to enhance food sufficiency and praised South Korea's commitment to agriculture.

Mahama shared the National Democratic Congress' plans to establish rice mills and Farmer Service Centres. He also raised concerns about the Electoral Commission's independence and called for international advocacy for free and fair elections in Ghana.

