You are here: HomeNews2024 06 28Article 1955333

Politics of Friday, 28 June 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Mahama vows to prioritise Rent Control Bill and affordable housing if elected

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

John Dramani Mahama John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has pledged to prioritise the passage of the Rent Control Bill if elected in the upcoming election. His aim is to protect tenants from the financial strain of paying more than one year's rent in advance.

In a Facebook post on Friday, June 28, the former president

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment