Mahama will review Labour Act to align with 24-hour economy agenda – Haruna Iddrisu

Politics of Wednesday, 15 May 2024

Haruna Iddrisu, the Member of Parliament for Tamale South, has revealed plans for a potential review of Ghana's Labour Act under a new National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.



This move aims to harmonize the existing legislation with the party's envisioned 24-hour economy policy, fostering job creation and introducing flexible working arrangements.



Addressing attendees at a forum in Tamale, Haruna Iddrisu outlined the party's commitment to recalibrating labor laws to accommodate the proposed 24-hour economy strategy, contingent upon the election of the NDC's flagbearer in the upcoming December 7 polls.



"Ghana has a Labor Act and John Mahama will simply review the Ghana Labor Act. This is in tandem with what is officially determined as the opening hours and closing hours of a shift between 8 and 5 pm, 5 pm to 11 pm and from 11 pm for another shift of 8 hours. So be assured that it is doable and it can be done," he said.



The call for revisiting the Labor Act has gained momentum in recent times, notably spearheaded by the General Agricultural Workers’ Union (GAWU), signaling growing momentum behind the proposal.