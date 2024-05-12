Man apprehended for assaulting Ghana Water Company staff in Suntreso

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 12 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In Suntreso, located in the Ashanti Region, police have detained an individual accused of assaulting a Ghana Water Company Limited staff member. The incident unfolded when the employee visited the suspect's residence to disconnect his water meter due to unpaid bills.



The alleged victim, identified as Samuel Owusu Yeboah, was engaged in his regular duties of meter reading and bill distribution in Obronikrom, Kumasi, on Friday. According to Yeboah's account, the customer, identified as Amofa Francis, purportedly issued threats demanding the reconnection of water supply or face detention.



The confrontation escalated into a physical altercation, resulting in Yeboah sustaining injuries from the reported assault. Despite owing 590 units in outstanding debt, Francis expressed outrage over the meter disconnection.



Yeboah promptly sought assistance from the management of Ghana Water Company Limited in the Ashanti South Region. This led to the involvement of local law enforcement, culminating in the suspect's arrest by the police.



The management of Ghana Water Company Limited in the Ashanti Region has unequivocally condemned any form of assault on its employees during the execution of their duties. Ebenezer Padi Narh, the company's Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer, reaffirmed the company's commitment to pursuing legal action to ensure justice prevails.



As investigations proceed, Yeboah has been provided with a police medical form for a checkup to assess his injuries.