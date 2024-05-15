Manasseh Awuni calls for probe into bribery allegations against Haruna Iddrisu

General News of Wednesday, 15 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has weighed in on the bribery allegations involving Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, suggesting that an independent Ghanaian investigative body should probe the case to determine his innocence.



Expressing interest in Ghana's anti-corruption agencies' response, Manasseh highlighted the potential repercussions on the country's global political standing and Iddrisu's political career.



He underscored that the accusations could significantly impact Iddrisu's reputation and future political endeavors.



Manasseh's comments were prompted by a News24 investigative report implicating Iddrisu in alleged bribery activities, accusing him of receiving over US$2.5 million (47 million rands).



The report focused on the activities of Rushil and Nishani Singh, former operators of the Ghana Infrastructure Company (GIC), identifying the MP as a purported 'broker' for the company.



In response, Iddrisu vehemently denied any involvement in brokering deals for GIC or receiving payments from the Singh siblings, emphasizing that the allegations aimed to tarnish his reputation and undermine his integrity as an MP.



He maintained his innocence, refuting any implication of wrongdoing and asserting that he has never personally received, directed, or benefited from any unlawful payments from GIC or the Singhs.