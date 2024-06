Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 9 June 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Akosua Serwaa has been scalded with boiling oil during an argument with Obolo at Manso Afraso in the Ashanti Region's Amansie South District.



According to Serwaa, Obolo pushed her into the oil during their dispute. Her landlord rushed her to St. Martin’s Catholic Hospital for treatment.



Obolo is currently in police custody, assisting with the investigation.