General News of Tuesday, 9 July 2024

Source: GNA

Information Minister, Fatimatu Abubakar, has urged the media to verify information before publication to prevent national chaos and embarrassment.



She referenced the recent case of a Ghanaian chef falsely claiming recognition by Guinness World Records, published without proper verification. Abubakar stressed that such misinformation, especially in political contexts, could lead to serious conflicts.



To improve government communication, the Ministry will start regional town hall meetings and exhibitions from the end of July, involving regional and sector ministers to address public concerns on various projects, ensuring transparency and accountability.