Ministry of Education deploys 70,000 smart tablets to SHSs nationwide

The Ministry of Education has initiated the distribution of smart tablets to Senior High School (SHS) students across the country as part of the Ghana Smart Schools Project (GSSP) launched by President Nana Akufo-Addo earlier this year.



Approximately 70,000 tablets have already been distributed to 30 schools, with plans to reach 450,000 schools in total, according to a Daily Guide report.



Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, explained that the distribution process uses an automated system to ensure that only students registered in the Senior High School Secretariat database receive the tablets. Each student is assigned a serial number for identification.



Schools such as Opoku Ware School, Bosomtwe Girls, OLA SHS at Kenyasi, and others have received the tablets, which are equipped with a comprehensive management learning system. This system allows students to take self-assessments, access WAEC past questions, and create blogs to interact with peers.



Dr. Adutwum highlighted the importance of ICT-driven education for enhancing academic performance and preparing students for the digital economy. He emphasized that the President's commitment to education reform includes providing students with essential technical skills through initiatives like the GSSP.



To ensure efficient distribution and servicing of the tablets, the Ministry of Education has established 274 support centers across the country, each equipped with at least three technicians. Additionally, IT personnel have been trained to manage the distribution platform.



The Smart Schools Project is part of the government's efforts to modernize education and equip students with digital skills.



President Akufo-Addo aims to distribute 1.4 million smart tablets to schools nationwide, emphasizing the importance of technology in improving learning outcomes and driving socio-economic development.