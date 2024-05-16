Minority Caucus accuses Akufo-Addo of politicising NIB

General News of Thursday, 16 May 2024

The Minority in Parliament has voiced apprehensions regarding the government's management of the National Investment Bank (NIB), alleging that it has been transformed into a partisan platform for members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



These concerns stem from the recent appointment of Tweneboa Kodua Fokuo, the NPP's Parliamentary Candidate for Manso Nkwanta, as the Managing Director of NIB.



The Minority caucus contends that this situation is compounded by the appointment of a politically active individual, who previously contested the Fomena Member of Parliament seat, as the bank's Deputy Managing Director.



During a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, Minority Leader Dr Cassiel Ato Forson expressed dismay over this development.



"President Akufo-Addo is destroying the governance of our country. In the sense that even banks, a typical example like the NIB has been turned into a hub where they harbour foot soldiers of the party. You have a bank that is struggling, a bank that is almost collapsed, a bank that we know that the governance structure regime is extremely poor but we all want to nurture the bank because obviously it is a state bank," Dr. Forson said.



"This president in spite of all the problems of the NIB has decided to appoint a PC, someone who is going to contest the election in six months as the MD of the state bank, NIB. And I am surprised at the governor, Governor Addison the printer also had the temerity to approve such a person to become the MD of the NIB," he added.