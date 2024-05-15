Mintah Akandoh denies approval of new dialysis fees by Parliament

General News of Wednesday, 15 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Member of Parliament for Joaboso and ranking Member on the Health Committee, has rebuffed assertions suggesting parliamentary approval of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital's (KBTH) recent escalation of fees for dialysis treatment.



Following the hospital's implementation of heightened charges for dialysis, elevating the cost from GH¢380 to GH¢491, concerns have mounted, particularly among the Renal Patients Association of Ghana, regarding the added financial burden on already-struggling patients.



In an interview on Citi FM, Mr. Akandoh clarified that the House did not greenlight the revised fee structure enforced by the hospital.



"We never agreed at the committee level that the cost of dialysis must be increased. What happened was that the Ministry of Finance must waive all taxes on the [regent] of dialysis. So, it came to me as a shock when all the media houses were calling to tell me that fees had been increased. I don’t get it. Then, when you talk about that they make it sound as though parliament that has done some proposal and has gone ahead to approve it," he said.