Missing dead body at Ashaiman Trinity Hospital morgue found

Regional News of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A missing corpse from the Ashaiman Trinity Hospital Morgue reported missing over two months ago, has been found.



The body belonged to Mary Opari Animle and went missing a day before the planned burial.



After a search, it was discovered that another family, whose deceased also had the name Mary, had mistakenly taken the body.



Following an order from the District Court in Ashaiman, both families and the hospital exhumed the body from the cemetery, where the actual Mary Opari Animle was found.



The body has been returned to the hospital morgue for burial arrangements.