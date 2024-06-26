MoH to meet leadership of MELPWU for negotiation

Health News of Wednesday, 26 June 2024

Source: GNA

The Ministry of Health has invited the Medical Laboratory Professional Workers' Union (MELPWU) to a negotiation meeting on June 26, 2024, to resolve outstanding issues.



The National Labour Commission directed the meeting after the union suspended its 5-day nationwide strike.



The union's General Secretary, Dr. Cephas Kofi Akortor, expressed hope for a fruitful negotiation, while the Chairman of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital Chapter confirmed that laboratory facilities are fully operational, with members back at work, serving patients.