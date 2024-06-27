You are here: HomeNews2024 06 27Article 1954940

Source: pulse.com.gh

Most of the information Okudzeto Ablakwa gets comes from NPP members – Fiifi Kwetey

NDC General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey has revealed that some NPP members are fed up with the corruption in the Akufo-Addo government and have been providing information to NDC MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for his exposes.

Kwetey called for a consensus to vote out the NPP, praising the courage of NPP members who are standing up for transparency.

Ablakwa's "HandsOfOurHotels" demo may be replicated in other regions, including the Central Region.

