Multi-Credit Manager remanded for assaulting female employee

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 28 June 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Ivor Ishmael Elikplim, Operations Manager at Multi Credit Savings and Loans in Nkawkaw, has been remanded by the Nkawkaw Magistrate Court for assaulting female employee Martha Adutwumwaa over an unaccounted Ghc90.



Elikplim, who pleaded guilty, will remain in police custody until his next court appearance on June 28, 2024.



The assault, which was caught on video and went viral, sparked public outrage.



Adutwumwaa, a mobile banker, recounted that the altercation began when she explained she couldn't repay the amount immediately, leading to a heated exchange and violent attack.