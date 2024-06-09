My detention marks the beginning of our victory – NDC Awutu Senya East PC

Politics of Sunday, 9 June 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Phillis Naa Koryoo, NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Awutu Senya East, has spoken following her release from police custody.



Detained on June 7, 2024, after being questioned by the CID over a weapon found in her car, Koryoo addressed her supporters, declaring, "This is the beginning of our victory. We will deliver the seat."



She expressed gratitude to her supporters. NDC Chairman Asiedu Nketia also spoke, asserting that the party will not be intimidated by security agencies and emphasizing that laws should be applied equally without discrimination.