NAPO Running Mate: Ashanti Chiefs, Queen mothers WhatsApp Group explode with joy

Politics of Thursday, 27 June 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

There is jubilation among the Chiefs and Queen Mothers of the Ashanti Region following the announcement of Mathew Opoku Prempeh, also known as "Napo," as the NPP Running Mate for the 2024 elections.



The Kumasi Traditional Council, although not political, welcomed the choice, expressing strong support for their royal son partnering Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Chiefs and queen mothers posted overwhelmingly positive messages on their WhatsApp group, praising Napo and anticipating his formal introduction.



Napo's personal visits to seek blessings from the chiefs and queen mothers have solidified his support base, with predictions suggesting a significant boost for the NPP in the Ashanti Region.