Source: starrfm.com.gh

NDC @32: We will build a Ghana united in purpose, developed in opportunity for all – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama John Dramani Mahama

John Mahama, the NDC's flagbearer, has promised that the next NDC government will build a united, stable, and opportunity-rich Ghana.

In his message marking the NDC's 32nd anniversary, Mahama emphasized his commitment to the party's campaign theme, "Building the Ghana we want together."

He asserted that this message and the party’s motto—"Unity, Stability, and Development"—serve as guiding principles for their work, emphasizing the importance of national unity, political and economic stability, and development for all citizens.

