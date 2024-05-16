NDC advised to exercise vigilance by IMANI President ahead of 2024 general elections

General News of Thursday, 16 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI-Africa, has advised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to exercise caution ahead of the 2024 general elections, warning of potential challenges regarding the Guan Constituency.



In an appearance on JoyNews' Newsnite, Cudjoe expressed concern that if the NDC wins the 2024 parliamentary election in the area, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) might dispute the constituency's creation process, jeopardizing the NDC's victory.



His remarks follow the Electoral Commission's dismissal of IMANI's accusations of voter disenfranchisement in the Santrokofi, Apkafu, Lolobi, and Lipke (SALL) areas during the 2020 Parliamentary elections.



However, Cudjoe cautioned the NDC that their parliamentary candidate might face challenges in the upcoming elections, emphasizing the need for the party to seek legal advice and tread carefully.



He highlighted discrepancies in the naming of the SALL district, suggesting potential implications for future electoral processes and urging vigilance from the NDC.