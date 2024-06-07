You are here: HomeNews2024 06 07Article 1947680

Source: The Chronicle

NDC is popular than Mahama –Survey

A recent survey reveals that the NDC is more popular as a party than its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, while Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is more popular than the NPP.

The NDC leads in popularity in several regions, with key factors for voters being competence, track record, and party affiliation.

Unemployment and economic improvement are critical issues, along with concerns about infrastructure, mining, LGBTQ rights, corruption, and sanitation.

The survey aimed to provide insights for political stakeholders and guide campaigning efforts, emphasizing the need for data-driven political discourse.

