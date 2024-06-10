NDC members defect to NPP as Abena Osei-Asare launches campaign

Politics of Monday, 10 June 2024

Abena Osei-Asare, MP for Atiwa East Constituency and Minister of State at the Finance Ministry has launched her campaign for the 2024 general elections.



The campaign involved various groups focusing on extensive outreach within the constituency.



During the launch, some NDC members defected to the NPP, according to a New Crusading Guide report.



Read full articlea diverse audience, Osei-Asare emphasized the importance of peaceful campaigning and urged constituents to vote for the NPP to continue developmental progress.



She highlighted the government's efforts in overcoming economic challenges and praised Dr. Bawumia's achievements, including digitalization initiatives and healthcare improvements.



She called for peaceful elections throughout the 2024 election period.