NDC raises concerns over EC's 'elementary errors' in voter registration figures

Politics of Monday, 13 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, has raised serious concerns about the accuracy of the figures released by the Electoral Commission (EC) during the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.



Omane Boamah criticized the EC for what he termed "elementary errors" in their calculations and questioned the integrity of the commission's data.



Expressing disbelief at the recurring mistakes, Omane Boamah highlighted instances where the EC's figures did not add up, suggesting possible deliberate misrepresentation.



He pointed to the theft of Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kit components from the EC's headquarters, which occurred under CCTV surveillance, as further evidence of incompetence and potential misconduct.



In a scathing rebuke posted on Facebook, Omane Boamah warned the EC and its collaborators that the NDC would no longer tolerate such errors, emphasizing that patience has run out. He criticized the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for its apparent indifference to the misrepresentation of figures and the theft of BVR kit components.



The post included screenshots of the original figures captured by the NDC before the EC deleted them from their website.



Omane Boamah stressed the party's vigilance and determination to ensure the integrity of the electoral process, emphasizing that accountability and accuracy are non-negotiable principles in democratic governance.



