Monday, 10 June 2024

    

Source: insidergh.com

NDC will no more remain passive spectators for NPP to perpetuate their hegemonic agenda of bullying members – Angry Sinare warns

Alhaji Said Sinare Alhaji Said Sinare

Alhaji Said Sinare has praised the NDC's unity and effort in securing the release of Hon. Naa Koryoo, citing it as a victory for democracy.

He commended John Dramani Mahama for his commitment to garnering Muslim votes in the 2020 elections.

Sinare warned the NPP against oppressive tactics, asserting that the NDC will not tolerate intimidation. He expressed confidence that the NDC will win the 2024 elections, promising to address economic challenges and protect democratic gains.

