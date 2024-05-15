NHIA CEO denies political motive behind GH¢2m dialysis support fund

Health News of Wednesday, 15 May 2024

Dr. Dacosta Aboagye, CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), has refuted allegations suggesting political motives behind the Authority's planned assistance of over ¢2 million for renal patients requiring dialysis.



In an interview Citi FM, Dr. Aboagye clarified that the allocated funds were sanctioned by parliament to aid financially needy patients, emphasizing that the initiative was devoid of any political agenda.



Dismissing the notion of engaging in partisan politics, Dr. Aboagye reiterated the NHIA's commitment to the welfare of all citizens, regardless of political affiliations.



He emphasized the humanitarian aspect of the support, stating, "…What I will say is that I am not interested in engaging in any partisan politics on this. Because at the end of the day if it is my sister or my brother or my younger friend who is suffering from this and I am in a position to help I will not think politics."



Dr. Aboagye highlighted the responsibility bestowed upon the NHIA by parliament to provide aid to the needy, emphasizing the impartial distribution of funds for the benefit of those in need.