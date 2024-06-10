You are here: HomeNews2024 06 10Article 1948748
NHIA begins automatic migration of SSNIT contributors to NHIS

Dr. Dacosta Aboagye Dr. Dacosta Aboagye

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has initiated the automatic enrollment of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contributors into the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Graphic Online reports.

Announced by Acting CEO Dr. Da-Costa Aboagye, this move ensures that SSNIT contributors, who fund the NHIS through 2.5% deductions, are automatically covered without needing to sign up voluntarily.



