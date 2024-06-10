NHIA begins automatic migration of SSNIT contributors to NHIS

Health News of Monday, 10 June 2024

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has initiated the automatic enrollment of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contributors into the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Graphic Online reports.



Announced by Acting CEO Dr. Da-Costa Aboagye, this move ensures that SSNIT contributors, who fund the NHIS through 2.5% deductions, are automatically covered without needing to sign up voluntarily.







Dr. Aboagye explained that about 1.3 million SSNIT contributors were previously not enrolled in the NHIS. By linking SSNIT members to their Ghana Cards, this initiative aims to address this gap. The NHIA has also waived the one-month waiting period and registration fees for these new subscribers.



This automatic migration is part of broader NHIA efforts to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030, which includes expanding coverage to visitors, formalizing the informal sector’s participation, and enhancing benefits like annual check-ups.



