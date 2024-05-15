NHIA to support renal patients with GH¢2M from June

General News of Wednesday, 15 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has announced a significant initiative aimed at assisting renal patients in need.



Starting in June, the NHIA will allocate over GH¢2 million to support patients requiring dialysis treatment. Dr. DaCosta Aboagye, CEO of the NHIA, unveiled this initiative.



This comes after the Renal Patients Association of Ghana voiced concerns regarding the recent hike in dialysis costs, which have surged from GH¢380 to GH¢491.



After contesting a previous cost increase earlier this year, the association is now experiencing a similar rise in expenses.



Members of the association fear that this latest increase will further exacerbate the financial strain on patients who are already grappling with outstanding bills.



In addition, Major Baffour Kojo Ahenkorah, the association’s spokesperson, has called on philanthropic organizations to assist patients while they await Parliament’s reconvening on Friday to discuss the increase.



However, in an interview with Citi FM on Tuesday, Dr. Aboagye stated that as part of its 20th anniversary, the Authority will assist needy renal patients requiring dialysis in major hospitals across the country, including Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), and Tamale Teaching Hospital.



He mentioned that they would cover two sessions for each of these patients, who total about 600, from June until the end of this year.



Dr. Aboagye clarified, “Korle Bu do have a philanthropist which is helping them with ¢380 so if you deduct the ¢491 from the ¢380, the difference is ¢111…Korle Bu forms about 80% of the patients."



He added, "So, the recommendation is that if we can support two sessions for Korle Bu at the ¢111 for almost 400 patients under our support to the needy programme on our formula whiles we pay full cost for two sessions for the other teaching hospitals that will go a long way to help.”



He further clarified, “…If you come to Komfo Anokye, Central Region and I think Tamale, their numbers are not that huge so what we are saying is that for them we will cover full cost for two sessions for them. So, this case ¢491.”