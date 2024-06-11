You are here: HomeNews2024 06 11Article 1949336
news

General News of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

    

Source: otecfmghana.com

NPA calls for public support to fish out cheating fuel stations

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Mr Mohammed Abdul Kudu, Communications Manager for NPA Mr Mohammed Abdul Kudu, Communications Manager for NPA

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) is urging the public to help identify fuel stations cheating consumers.

While the NPA strives to ensure fair pricing and quality, public cooperation is essential in identifying fraudulent stations.

Prompt reporting of suspected cheating allows for swift investigations.

The NPA collaborates with the Ghana Standards Authority to ensure pump accuracy. Despite efforts, the NPA acknowledges limitations in monitoring all stations, hence the need for public assistance.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment