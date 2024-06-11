NPA calls for public support to fish out cheating fuel stations

General News of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

Source: otecfmghana.com

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) is urging the public to help identify fuel stations cheating consumers.



While the NPA strives to ensure fair pricing and quality, public cooperation is essential in identifying fraudulent stations.



Prompt reporting of suspected cheating allows for swift investigations.



The NPA collaborates with the Ghana Standards Authority to ensure pump accuracy. Despite efforts, the NPA acknowledges limitations in monitoring all stations, hence the need for public assistance.