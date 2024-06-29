You are here: HomeNews2024 06 29Article 1955642

NPP Germany slams Professor Steve Hanke for criticizing Akufo-Addo

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Germany has strongly criticized Professor Steve Hanke from Johns Hopkins University for his recent comments on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's economic management.

According to NPP Germany's Communications Director, Nana Osei Boateng, Hanke's remarks were described as "reckless and unfounded," reflecting a deep misunderstanding of Ghana's economic realities under Akufo-Addo's leadership.



