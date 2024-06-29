NPP Germany slams Professor Steve Hanke for criticizing Akufo-Addo

Politics of Saturday, 29 June 2024

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Germany has strongly criticized Professor Steve Hanke from Johns Hopkins University for his recent comments on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's economic management.



According to NPP Germany's Communications Director, Nana Osei Boateng, Hanke's remarks were described as "reckless and unfounded," reflecting a deep misunderstanding of Ghana's economic realities under Akufo-Addo's leadership.







He defended Akufo-Addo's economic policies, stating, "It is preposterous to rank the Ghanaian Cedi among the worst currencies without acknowledging these global pressures."



"We urge fair discourse and a balanced perspective," Boateng added, highlighting the achievements made in education, healthcare, and infrastructure under Akufo-Addo's administration.



He called for support for Akufo-Addo's initiatives and urged Ghanaians to vote to maintain the NPP's leadership for continued progress.



Boateng concluded, "Dismissing these efforts as 'economic mismanagement' is not only inaccurate but also disrespectful to the Ghanaian people who have benefited from these initiatives."



He called for an end to baseless attacks and emphasized the need for constructive dialogue on Ghana's economic trajectory under Akufo-Addo's governance.





Read the full statement below:



NPP GERMANY

PRESS RELEASE

27—06—2024



PROF. STEVE HANKE CONTINUES TO EXPOSE HIS DAMNING LACK OF CREDIBLE OBJECTIVITY ON ECONOMIC ISSUES—NPP GERMANY FIRES



In an outrageous and blatantly uninformed tirade, Professor Steve Hanke of Johns Hopkins University has audaciously labelled President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s economic stewardship as a “masterclass in economic mismanagement.”



This reckless and unfounded claim, broadcast on X (formerly known as Twitter), not only demonstrates Professor Hanke’s profound misunderstanding of the complex economic realities facing Ghana but also reeks of a deliberate attempt to undermine the significant progress made under President Akufo-Addo’s leadership.



It is preposterous to rank the Ghanaian Cedi among the worst currencies in the world without acknowledging the global economic pressures and unprecedented challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and international market volatilities.



Such a superficial assessment, devoid of any meaningful analysis or context, reveals Professor Hanke’s lack of credibility and objectivity.



President Akufo-Addo’s administration has implemented robust economic policies aimed at stabilizing the economy, attracting foreign investment, and improving the livelihoods of Ghanaians.



NPP GERMANY acknowledges the positive impact of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s policies on the citizens of Ghana, highlighting key areas such as education, healthcare, economic development, infrastructure, and governance.



Under his administration, our nation has witnessed remarkable progress and development across various sectors.



One of the most notable achievements of President Akufo-Addo’s tenure has been the substantial improvement in the education sector.



The Free Senior High School policy has opened doors for thousands of Ghanaian students who previously faced financial barriers to education.

This visionary initiative not only enhances the prospects of our youth but also strengthens the future of our nation.



In the realm of healthcare, President Akufo-Addo’s government has made commendable strides.



The introduction of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) reforms and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure have ensured that quality medical care is accessible to all Ghanaians.



This commitment to improving public health is a testament to his dedication to the well-being of every citizen.



Economic policies under President Akufo-Addo’s leadership have fostered growth and stability. Initiatives such as the One District, One Factory (1D1F) program have spurred industrialization, created jobs, and stimulated local economies.



The Planting for Food and Jobs program has revitalized the agricultural sector, ensuring food security and providing livelihoods for countless farmers.



Infrastructure development has also been a hallmark of President Akufo-Addo’s administration.



The construction of roads, bridges, and other critical infrastructure projects has enhanced connectivity and facilitated commerce within the country.



These projects not only improve the quality of life for Ghanaians but also attract investment and promote economic development.



Akufo-Addo’s policies have laid a strong foundation for the future, and we are confident that under his continued leadership, Ghana will achieve even greater heights.



We urge all Ghanaians to support these initiatives and work together towards a brighter and more prosperous future.



NPP GERMANY commends President Nana Akufo-Addo for his unwavering dedication to the progress and prosperity of Ghana.



Therefore, in the long run, dismissing these efforts as “economic mismanagement” on the part of Professor Hanke is not only grossly inaccurate but also a big disrespect and disservice to the Ghanaian people who have benefited and continues to benefactors of these initiatives.





It is high time so-called experts like Professor Hanke cease their baseless attacks and recognize the tangible strides made in Ghana’s economic landscape.

The unfounded rhetoric must stop, whiles we welcome a prevailing fair discourse and balanced perspective.



Ghanaians should continue to treat NDC and the whole John Mahama team as a walking contradiction and disposable trash bags.

We will continue to urge the good people of Ghana to vote NPP and break the 8 in order to retain the NPP so that the next NPP administration in the helm of governance will continue to give off its best.



We Say KUDOS to Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government!!!



Let The Truth Confound The Wise……



Long Live Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo!!



God Bless Our Homeland Ghana!!!



Long Live the Elephant Party!!!!



Kukruduuuu Eeeessshiii!!!!



Signed:



Nana Osei Boateng

NPP Germany Branch

Communications Director