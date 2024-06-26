You are here: HomeNews2024 06 26Article 1954520

Politics of Wednesday, 26 June 2024

    

Source: thenewcrusadingguideonline.com

NPP-UK, YEF injects £1.2 million into Bawumia’s campaign

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the UK NPP Conference Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the UK NPP Conference

The UK branch of Ghana's New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Young Executives Forum (YEF) have raised £1.2 million to support Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's presidential campaign.

This was the highest amount raised by the branch for any election. Bawumia expressed gratitude and committed to a spirited campaign to "break the 8" and promote a mindset of possibilities among Ghanaians.


He reported a successful first round of his campaign and plans to shift into higher gears by November.

NPP officials and supporters pledged their support, highlighting Bawumia's leadership and vision.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment