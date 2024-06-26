You are here: HomeNews2024 06 26Article 1954478

NPP Urged to Prioritize Kennedy Agyapong’s Policies Over Alan Kyerematen’s

Joseph Archibald has urged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to prioritize Kennedy Agyapong’s innovative policy initiatives over Alan Kyerematen’s.

In a media briefing in Accra, Archibald highlighted the similarities between Kyerematen’s recent proposals and Agyapong’s longstanding ideas, advocating for the latter’s transformative solutions.

He stressed the importance of adopting Agyapong’s policies to address pressing national issues effectively, contributing to the ongoing debate within the NPP on leadership and policy direction as the party prepares for upcoming elections.

