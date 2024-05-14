NPP's Richard Nyamah commissions nine boreholes to tackle water scarcity in Kpandai

Regional News of Tuesday, 14 May 2024

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant for Kpandai constituency in the Oti region, Richard Nyamah, has overseen the inauguration of nine boreholes serving communities within the district.



These boreholes, located in Lonto, Loloto, Jirandogo, Jamboai, Kabeso, Kakpeni, Kachinke, Nbowure, and Nkanchina Nursing College, aim to alleviate the acute water shortage faced by residents, particularly during the dry season.



Collaborating with the Ghana National Gas Company Limited and the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), Mr. Nyamah has tackled the pressing issue of water scarcity in these areas.



Addressing the audience at Nkanchina Nursing College, Mr. Nyamah expressed his fulfillment in fulfilling his pledge to mitigate the water challenges confronting the communities. He reiterated his commitment to serving the people of the Kpandai Constituency.



"I am personally gratified to uphold the principle instilled in me by my late father, who advised, 'Don’t promise what you cannot fulfill.' This is in honor of his memory," he affirmed.



During the inauguration ceremony, the District Chief Executive of Kpandai District, Kofi Atta Emmanuel Tatablata, established five-member committees in each community. These committees will oversee the management and maintenance of the borehole projects to ensure their sustainability.



The provision of potable water has been warmly welcomed by students of Nkanchina Nursing College, marking an end to their prolonged search for clean water. Additionally, residents from the beneficiary communities have expressed profound gratitude to Mr. Nyamah for alleviating their plight.