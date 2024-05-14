NPP will not rig elections again- Gbande 

Politics of Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Mustapha Gbande, the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has issued a stern warning to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) regarding the upcoming December 7, 2024, general elections.



Speaking on NEAT FM's morning show, 'Ghana Montie', Gbande emphasized that the NDC will not tolerate any intimidation tactics from the NPP aimed at rigging the election.



Gbande expressed his concerns about potential violence, stating, "For them (NPP) to think the only way to retain power is to kill again, they will not have their way."



He also condemned any attempts to rig the election, asserting that such actions would not be allowed to happen in Ghana.



Additionally, he emphasized the NDC's commitment to legality, stating, "We won't mobilize anybody."



The Deputy General Secretary's remarks come in response to the ongoing Limited Voter Registration exercise, which has been marred by disturbances across the country. Gbande accused both the Electoral Commission (EC) and the NPP of collaborating to frustrate new registrants, whom he believes are predominantly NDC members.



Gbande's warning underscores the NDC's determination to ensure a free and fair electoral process.



He called for vigilance among party members and supporters to prevent any attempts at electoral malpractice.