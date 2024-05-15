NaCCA to engage media for input in secondary education curriculum reform

General News of Wednesday, 15 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), operating under the Ministry of Education, is set to convene a two-day seminar involving selected media representatives from across the nation.



Scheduled to take place at the Volta Serene Hotel in the Volta Region from May 14 to 15, the seminar aims to gather feedback on the Secondary education curriculum, among other objectives.



This was disclosed in a statement signed by Mr. Reginald George Quartey, Acting Director of Curriculum, on behalf of Professor Edward Appiah, Director-General of NaCCA.



The statement underscored the reforms' objective to equip all secondary education graduates with the requisite skills and competencies for success in further studies, employment, and adult life.



"As part of the curriculum development process, NaCCA seeks to involve journalists and media personnel to gather insights into the secondary education curriculum," the statement read.



Additionally, NaCCA has commenced discussions on crafting a 3-year senior education curriculum, aligning with the National Pre-Tertiary Education Curriculum Framework and National Teachers Standards, following the implementation of the standard-based curriculum for basic schools.



"The Ministry of Education is embarking on a set of reforms to secondary education, building upon the gains in access brought about through the Free SHS and improving quality and relevance," the statement further elaborated.



The seminar will welcome various media practitioners, including Morning Show hosts, Education Desk editors, and other relevant stakeholders from across the country.