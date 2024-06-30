Nana Kwame Bediako storms Ashaiman, Tema with anidaso aba message

Politics of Sunday, 30 June 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Nana Kwame Bediako, founder of The New Force, is gaining traction with Ghanaian voters through his Accra Road Show.



The campaign, promoting a shift from traditional parties, began on June 26, 2024, and has traveled to Kasoa, Kaneshi, and Abossey Okai.



On June 29, in Ashaiman, Bediako’s convoy was halted by enthusiastic young supporters demanding his T-shirts. Addressing the crowd, he emphasized that the 2024 election is a revolution everyone must join.



The roadshow, featuring T-shirt distributions, will continue across other regions to build support ahead of the December 2024 elections.