Nduom’s son appointed by Biden to serve on National Cancer Advisory Board

General News of Monday, 13 May 2024

Source: whitehouse.gov

Dr. Edjah K. Nduom, son of Ghanaian businessman and politician, Papa Kwesi Nduom, has been appointed by Joe Biden, President of the United States of America, to be a member of the National Cancer Advisory Board.



Dr. Edjah Nduom, is the Daniel Louis Barrow Endowed Chair and Associate Professor in Neurosurgery at Emory University School of Medicine. Additionally, he leads the Brain Tumors Disease Group at Winship Cancer Institute.



He is renowned internationally for his contributions to the neurosurgical and brain tumor community, having founded the Society for Neuro-Oncology Sub-Saharan Africa and held roles such as Scientific Program Chair for the Congress of Neurological Surgeons Annual Meeting and Chair of the Board of Directors of the National Brain Tumor Society.



His research spans basic, translational, and clinical realms, with a focus on developing innovative immune therapy treatments for malignant brain tumors. Supported by grants from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) and private foundations, Nduom has presented his work at numerous national and international conferences.



Dr. Ejah Nduom obtained his B.S. in Biomechanical Engineering from Stanford University in 2002 and his M.D. from the University of Pennsylvania in 2006. He completed Neurosurgical training at Emory University, including a Research Fellowship in Neurosurgical Oncology at the Surgical Neurology Branch of the NINDS. Following this, he pursued an additional Neurosurgical Oncology Fellowship at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, where he was honored with the Jesse H. Jones Fellowship in Cancer Education. Before returning to Emory, Nduom served on the faculty of the Surgical Neurology Branch of the NINDS Intramural Research Program from 2015 to 2020.