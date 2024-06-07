Netanyahu to address US Congress on 24 July

General News of Friday, 7 June 2024

Source: BBC

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address the US Congress on July 24, amid ongoing tensions between the two countries over the Israel-Gaza war.



Netanyahu will speak to both the Senate and House of Representatives, despite some Democrats criticizing the invitation.



The visit comes as the US-Israel relationship has grown tense, with President Joe Biden and top Democrats urging a ceasefire and criticizing Israel's actions in Gaza.



Some progressive lawmakers plan to boycott the speech. Netanyahu's address will likely focus on Israel's defense against terrorism and its vision for peace in the region.