You are here: HomeNews2024 06 07Article 1947692

General News of Friday, 7 June 2024

    

Source: BBC

Netanyahu to address US Congress on 24 July

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Isreal Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Isreal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address the US Congress on July 24, amid ongoing tensions between the two countries over the Israel-Gaza war.

Netanyahu will speak to both the Senate and House of Representatives, despite some Democrats criticizing the invitation.

The visit comes as the US-Israel relationship has grown tense, with President Joe Biden and top Democrats urging a ceasefire and criticizing Israel's actions in Gaza.

Some progressive lawmakers plan to boycott the speech. Netanyahu's address will likely focus on Israel's defense against terrorism and its vision for peace in the region.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment