New GNPC Boss Joe Dadzie stirs trouble already

General News of Friday, 7 June 2024

Source: www.theheraldghana.com

The appointment of Joseph Abuabu Dadzie as the new CEO of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), replacing Opoku-Ahweeneh Danquah, signals a return of officials disgruntled by the previous administration.



Dadzie's administration is reportedly granting post-retirement contracts to favorites and appointing relatives of Akufo-Addo ministers.



Florence Ossew, who retired and worked in Dr. KK Sarpong's office, was re-engaged as Deputy Manager, declining a pickup for a Mitsubishi Pajero.



Emmanuel Owusu Afriyie Prempeh, Energy Minister's brother, rose swiftly from senior officer to manager, now heading the Corporate Finance department.



The GNPC board is said to hold meetings at luxurious resorts, raising questions about expenditures.