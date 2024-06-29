New Wave of Missing People: Kidnappings Back in Ghana Again?

General News of Saturday, 29 June 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Eight people from various regions of Ghana have been reported missing over recent weeks, heightening public concern about the resurgence of kidnappings for ritualistic and other harmful motives.



The missing individuals span all age groups, including children and the elderly.



Historically, some missing persons have been found either alive or deceased, often showing signs of abuse.



Among the missing is Paulina Lamisi of the opposition National Democratic Congress, who vanished on June 12, 2024.



Similar cases have been reported since April. The Bureau for Public Safety urges public vigilance and quicker police investigations to address the rising issue.