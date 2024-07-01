You are here: HomeNews2024 07 01Article 1956173

News of Dan Botwe’s resignation from the DMB campaign false – Krobea Asante

Krobea Kwabena Asante, head of New Media for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign, has refuted claims that Campaign Chairman Hon. Dan Botwe has resigned.

The Anchor Newspaper had questioned Botwe's role due to his recent lack of visibility.

Asante clarified via social media that Botwe is the Chairman, not the Campaign Manager, and remains actively involved in the campaign. He urged the public to disregard the false reports about Botwe's resignation.

