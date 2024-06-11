Nigerian Police intensify probe into disappearance of Ghanaian lady and friend

Diasporia News of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the disappearance of Ghanaian Afiba Abigail Tandoh and her Nigerian friend, Celine Chidinma Ndidum.



The two women have been missing since April 27, 2024, after visiting Andrew Amechi Otchipo, a British-Nigerian suspect, in Aba city. Despite initial investigations, their whereabouts remain unknown.



Read full articleIGP's directive to the Monitoring Unit of the Nigeria Police Force comes amidst conflicting reports that Otchipo, the primary suspect, may be dead.



This new probe will reassess the initial investigation conducted in Abia State to uncover any overlooked details and ensure a thorough and unbiased inquiry.



The police have called on anyone with relevant information to assist in the investigation, emphasizing the need for professionalism and integrity.



CCTV footage has linked Otchipo to the missing women, with personal items such as their handbags and ATM cards found at his residence.



Despite Otchipo's arrest by Interpol on May 26, 2024, and the discovery of a decomposing body near his home on June 3, authorities have yet to confirm if the body belongs to either Afiba or Celine.



The police continue to investigate, urging the public to remain calm and allow the process to proceed without interference.