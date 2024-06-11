You are here: HomeNews2024 06 11Article 1949459
Nigerian Police intensify probe into disappearance of Ghanaian lady and friend

The two women have been missing since April 27, 2024 The two women have been missing since April 27, 2024

Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the disappearance of Ghanaian Afiba Abigail Tandoh and her Nigerian friend, Celine Chidinma Ndidum.

The two women have been missing since April 27, 2024, after visiting Andrew Amechi Otchipo, a British-Nigerian suspect, in Aba city. Despite initial investigations, their whereabouts remain unknown.

