No court can stop Parliament from passing a bill – Bagbin

General News of Thursday, 4 July 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has cautioned against the increasing trend of citizens filing lawsuits to obstruct Parliament's legislative processes, warning it could undermine the legislature's authority.



He referred to ongoing cases, including Richard Sky and Amanda Odoi's attempt to block the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill and a suit related to the Cecilia Dapaah Saga.



Bagbin emphasized that the judiciary should not interfere with parliamentary procedures until the legislative process is complete.



He urged MPs to resist this trend to maintain Parliament's relevance and legislative authority, noting he frequently receives legal writs related to parliamentary matters.