No one will uphold your legacy, not even Bawumia - Nana Yaa Jantuah tells Akufo-Addo

Politics of Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah, has confronted President Nana Akufo-Addo's assertions that re-electing former President John Mahama would jeopardize his legacy.



Nana Yaa refuted President Akufo-Addo's claim, stating that his legacy is not one that anyone would wish to perpetuate, including his Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Addressing the issue on Accra-based TV3, Nana Yaa questioned the notion that Mahama would destroy Akufo-Addo's legacy, highlighting that even Bawumia has articulated his distinct vision, distancing himself from the current administration's legacy.



She emphasized Bawumia's stance on removing taxes, indicating a departure from Akufo-Addo's policies and suggesting a lack of interest in perpetuating his legacy.



President Akufo-Addo had previously warned against voting for Mahama during a rally in Doboro, Greater Accra, expressing concerns that Mahama's presidency would undermine the progress achieved under his tenure.



Responding to Akufo-Addo's remarks, Mahama asserted that he would not perpetuate a legacy characterized by "corruption, bad governance, arrogance, ineptitude, and a bankrupt economy," reinforcing his commitment to a different governance approach.