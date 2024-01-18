Non-performing MPs should be sacked – Prof. Mike Oquaye

General News of Thursday, 18 January 2024

Source: onuaonline.com

Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, a former Speaker of Parliament, has said there is no justification for MPs to continue to stay in Parliament even if they have been there for years and non-performing.



His comments come after concerns were raised over some experienced Members of Parliament from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who failed to pick forms to return to Parliament in 2025.



He has suggested that just as it happens in other advance democracies, the NPP can undertake a cost benefit analysis of the MPs in their caucus and show nonperforming ones the exit notwithstanding their experience as Parliamentarians.



“The NPP should continue to have a cost benefit analysis of all MPs… of course who are not performing, they know and for that matter take action on them; the labour and the consecutive parties do that. When assessment is made, they may want to drop you,” he noted.



Almost 20 lawmakers belonging to the New Patriotic Party did not pick forms to contest their respective seats when the party opened nominations for the 2024 elections.



The development, according to some political pundits is not good for Ghana’s democracy since experienced hands are needed in the Legislature to enrich their course.



Even though not the best for the country’s democracy, the former Speaker of Parliament says it does not mean nonperforming members must be kept just because they have stayed long in the House.



He tells Beatrice Claire Adu of 3News that some of them might also be leaving because they know their performance haven’t been the best and to avoid defeat in the elections, they chose the honourable route of exit.



“It can be pitiful when after years, the person has to leave Parliament. Of course it doesn’t mean therefore, no matter how nonperforming a Member of Parliament is, merely fact that he or she has been there for long, then the person must continue to be there…this should be part of the think-tanking of people who are interested in civil society affairs,” he suggested.



Background:



Eighteen (18) Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Majority Caucus of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have signalled that they will not be seeking reelection in the next parliamentary elections in 2024.



This voluntary exit has sparked significant speculation and discussions about the future trajectory of the NPP in the coming years.



Among the noteworthy MPs opting not to seek reelection are prominent figures such as Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu (Suame), First Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei Owusu (Bekwai), Samuel Atta Akyea (Abuakwa South), Joe Ghartey (Essikado Ketan), and Ken Ohene Agyapong (Assin Central). Their decision undoubtedly leaves a void in the party’s leadership and parliamentary representation.



Other MPs who have decided to step down include Dan Kwaku Botwe (Okere), Kwasi Amoako-Atta (Atiwa West), Dr. Kwaku Afriyie (Sefwi Wiaso), and Emmanuel Marfo (Oforikrom).



Additionally, Benito Owusu-Bio (Atwima Nwabiagya), Carlos Ahenkora (Tema West), Nana Kwasi Adjei Boateng (New Juabeng North), William Owuraku Aidoo (Afigya Kwabre South), Johnson Adu (Ahafo Ano South West), Francis Manu-Adabor (Ahafo Ano South-East), Suleman Sanid (Ahafo Ano North), Kojo Kum (Ahanta West), and Francisca Oteng (Kwabre East) are among those opting not to seek reelection.



The reasons behind their decision remain unclear, with speculation ranging from potential retirements from politics to pursuing alternative professional opportunities or taking a break from the demanding nature of parliamentary life.



Internal dynamics within the NPP or personal considerations may also have influenced their decision-making process.