Nsein SHS renamed Kwame Nkrumah Senior High School

The board and management of Nsein SHS, Nsein Traditional Council, and the Old Students Association have announced the restoration of the school’s original name to Kwame Nkrumah Senior High School, Nsein.

This change honors Ghana's first president, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, who founded the school.

Originally named after Nkrumah, it was renamed Axim Secondary School following the 1966 coup and later became Nsein Secondary School.

The official inauguration will be on September 21, Dr. Nkrumah’s 105th birthday.

This follows a declaration by Nana Agyefi Kwame II during the school’s 60th anniversary in November 2022.

