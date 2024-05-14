Nursing trainee allowances to be released May 16 - Bawumia reveals

General News of Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Vice President and flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has revealed that the long-awaited nursing trainee allowances for 2024 will be disbursed this Thursday, May 16, 2024, following delays in payments that have persisted for months.



Dr. Bawumia made the announcement during a large gathering in Nalerigu, North East Region, where many nursing and teacher trainees were present, eliciting cheers and excitement from the audience.



"The Minister of Finance has sent me a message which says that on Thursday, the Controller and Accountant General is going to transfer 177 million Ghana Cedis to the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Health will transfer it to the Nursing trainees," Dr. Bawumia said, ensuring that the allowances would soon be in the trainees' accounts.



The announcement was met with jubilation from the nursing trainees in attendance, who expressed their gratitude by chanting Dr. Bawumia's name, highlighting the significance of the allowances to them.



Dr. Bawumia used the opportunity to emphasize the NPP's commitment to supporting nursing and teacher trainees, contrasting it with the cancellation of the allowances by the previous NDC government under Mahama.



"The NPP has demonstrated clearly that it is the party which cares for the youth and have you at heart, through many of our policies, which support you," he affirmed, reiterating the government's dedication to the welfare of trainees and the youth.