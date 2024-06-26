You are here: HomeNews2024 06 26Article 1954439

Source: Reuters

Obama's half-sister hit with tear gas in Kenya protests

Kenyan activist Auma Obama, half-sister of former U.S. President Barack Obama, was tear-gassed during protests outside Nairobi's parliament, a CNN interview revealed.

Police opened fire on demonstrators, resulting in at least five deaths, numerous injuries, and parts of the parliament building set ablaze as lawmakers passed tax-raising legislation.

Auma, visibly affected by the tear gas, expressed solidarity with young Kenyans protesting for their rights. She highlighted the peaceful nature of the demonstrations, contrasting with the police response.

Auma Obama shared protest photos on Twitter, while former President Obama's office had no immediate comment on the incident or violence.

