Okyeman Taskforce calls for arrest of police ‘informants’

Regional News of Thursday, 27 June 2024

Source: dailystatesman.com.gh

The Okyeman Environmental Protection Taskforce has urged the Ghana Police Service to investigate and arrest individuals falsely claiming to be police informants.



These impostors have been threatening residents and taskforce members, instilling fear and seizing assets.



Nana Baffour Kwabena Baah, the Akwansrahene of Kyebi Apapam and second in command of the taskforce, highlighted the case of Jones Kwaku Okyere, who labeled taskforce members as criminals and issued threats.



Nana Baah alleges these individuals are actually land guards hired by estate developers to hinder the taskforce's efforts.



Despite these threats, the taskforce remains committed to protecting Akyem Abuakwa lands and the environment.