Oquaye shakes Dome- Kwabenya

Politics of Tuesday, 9 July 2024

Source: Daily Guide

Thousands of NPP members in Dome-Kwabenya have shown solidarity by participating in a health walk to promote their parliamentary candidate, Ambassador Mike Oquaye Jnr, and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s digitalisation agenda.



The event, starting at Burger Junction and ending at Taifa Post Office, saw party executives rallying support for the upcoming December 7 election.



Ambassador Oquaye Jnr emphasized unity and job creation through Bawumia’s ICT vision.



He also defended the choice of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as Bawumia’s running mate, urging members to support the ticket despite any reservations.